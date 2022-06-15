Rinkey Investments Takes $4.77 Million Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

NASDAQ EMB traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,452. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $113.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

