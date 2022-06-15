Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,560 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 4,024,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,417,000 after acquiring an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,436,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,312,000 after acquiring an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,607,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,376,000 after acquiring an additional 264,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.41. 720,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,214,195. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.98. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.59 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

