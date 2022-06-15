Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000. Uber Technologies makes up 0.7% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 746,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,454,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $52.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.