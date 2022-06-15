Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Cut by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.42.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $385.49. 10,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $379.63 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $442.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

