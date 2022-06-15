Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,264.38

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,264.38 ($15.35) and traded as low as GBX 1,004 ($12.19). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,016 ($12.33), with a volume of 312,387 shares changing hands.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,423 ($17.27) price objective on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Safestore from GBX 970 ($11.77) to GBX 1,280 ($15.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,176.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,261.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.88.

In related news, insider Delphine Mousseau purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,060 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £4,770 ($5,789.54).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

