SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Shares Up 21.1%

SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) shot up 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 3,375 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41.
SCB X Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMUUY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCB X Public (SMUUY)
- Is This A Buyable Bottom For Braze, Inc Shares?
- The Zedge Hypergrowth Story Is Played Out
- What To Make Of Tesla Right Now
- NortonLifeLock: Developments in Avast Merger and Improved Fundamentals
- Plug Your Nose to Buy Plug Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SCB X Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCB X Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.