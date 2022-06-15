Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Shares Down 3.8%

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.10 and last traded at $31.16. 1,853,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average session volume of 382,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

