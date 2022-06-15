Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,248.05

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,248.05 ($15.15) and traded as low as GBX 1,206.97 ($14.65). Secure Trust Bank shares last traded at GBX 1,265 ($15.35), with a volume of 19,990 shares traded.

STB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,820 ($22.09) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($23.05) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Trust Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,748.20 ($21.22).

The firm has a market cap of £244.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,156.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,248.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 41.10 ($0.50) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $20.00. Secure Trust Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other Secure Trust Bank news, insider David McCreadie acquired 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.35) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,138.85).

About Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

