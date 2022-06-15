Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires 140 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.6% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after purchasing an additional 763,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,137,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,329,000 after purchasing an additional 585,018 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,837,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,712,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,418,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,746,000 after purchasing an additional 325,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $157.00 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

