Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires 150 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Chevron were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $119,040,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,980,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 534.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after purchasing an additional 797,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

