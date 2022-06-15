Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $205,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in 3M were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 68.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,026,115,000 after acquiring an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $136.20 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $134.40 and a 1 year high of $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.54.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.14.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

