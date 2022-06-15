Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $635,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of WCN opened at $117.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.75 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.55%.

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.