Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sesen Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

NASDAQ SESN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.67. Sesen Bio has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sesen Bio by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,488,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 328,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,569,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 301,088 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

