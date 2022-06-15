Short Interest in Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Rises By 54.5%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,600 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the May 15th total of 725,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 350.2 days.

Shares of CDPYF stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDPYF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.68.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

