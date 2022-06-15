Short Interest in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Declines By 29.9%

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $2,503,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

