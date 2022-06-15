Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Drops By 32.5%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,351,300 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 2,002,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 321.7 days.

EMRAF traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.33. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Get Emera alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMRAF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.