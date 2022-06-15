Short Interest in Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Decreases By 32.5%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,826,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 2,703,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.3 days.

FRHLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.35.

Freehold Royalties stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.46. 64,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,651. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.85. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 6.5%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

