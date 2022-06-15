Short Interest in Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Declines By 36.4%

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBF. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

VBF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 31,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $21.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

About Invesco Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.