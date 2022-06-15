Short Interest in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Grows By 47.4%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the May 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.16. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,842. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $104.39 and a one year high of $144.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.66 and a 200-day moving average of $123.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.