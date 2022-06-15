Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Grows By 60.8%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGGGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 60.8% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

JUGG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,696. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 78,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

