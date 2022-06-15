Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Grows By 57.1%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAIR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,350,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 481,678 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 405,143 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 246,976 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,452,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,454,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAIR remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Kairos Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.86.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

