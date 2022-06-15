Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Position Increased by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) by 480.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,472,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874,380 shares during the quarter. Silence Therapeutics makes up 3.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 11.60% of Silence Therapeutics worth $82,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $22,715,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $21,171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,156,000. Consonance Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 324.1% in the fourth quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP now owns 758,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $5,973,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,668. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

SLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

