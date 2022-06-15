SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 122,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 6,998.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 762,927 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,159,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 143,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 28,662 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,673,000.

Shares of RLY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 130 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,338. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

