SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,408 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Formula One Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Formula One Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Formula One Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $328,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.93. 1,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.20. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

