SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.0% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,867 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.44.

