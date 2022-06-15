SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

GLLIU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.