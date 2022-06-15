SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Down 7.1%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €41.02 ($42.73) and last traded at €41.34 ($43.06). 101,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.50 ($46.35).

A number of research firms have weighed in on S92. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($36.46) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($41.67) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is €43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.58.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.