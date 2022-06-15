SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.58

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 1935 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.