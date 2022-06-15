Smartshare (SSP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,722.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 15th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $104,930.24 and approximately $17,722.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00042539 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000700 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

