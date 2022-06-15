Smoothy (SMTY) Price Tops $0.0128 on Top Exchanges

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, Smoothy has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smoothy has a total market cap of $65,242.28 and $129,332.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,710.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,511.57 or 0.28835372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00411119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00037368 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.