SnowGem Price Reaches $0.0441 on Major Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00092742 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 46% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

