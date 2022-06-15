SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $306.16

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $306.16 and last traded at $306.26, with a volume of 141837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.37.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIA. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

