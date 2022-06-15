SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,738 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,730 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after acquiring an additional 869,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,721.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 829,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 799,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $29.70. 28,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,825. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.