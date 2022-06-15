Splintershards (SPS) Price Reaches $0.0607 on Top Exchanges

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Splintershards has a market cap of $44.15 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001920 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002297 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000527 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00093497 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009753 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000380 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 811,832,752 coins and its circulating supply is 727,194,537 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

