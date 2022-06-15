SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000. Tesla comprises about 3.8% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $447,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,175 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $11.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $673.89. The stock had a trading volume of 125,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,785,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $593.50 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $831.04 and its 200 day moving average is $918.76. The firm has a market cap of $698.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.