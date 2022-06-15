StockNews.com Lowers Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Hold

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
RDY traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. 219,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,207. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
