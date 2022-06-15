StockNews.com Lowers Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Hold

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

RDY traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $56.13. 219,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,207. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.55. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $47.88 and a twelve month high of $75.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 555,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,187,000 after acquiring an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,364,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 128,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

