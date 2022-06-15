StockNews.com Upgrades Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $37.14 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

