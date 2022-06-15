StockNews.com Upgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Buy

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,212,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,105,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,786,000 after acquiring an additional 425,172 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

