Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 7,575 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $340,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,733,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $220.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $218.94 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.82 and a 200-day moving average of $247.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.