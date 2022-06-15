Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $149.91

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $149.91 and last traded at $149.96, with a volume of 2477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $156.01.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $416,128,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 526.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,390,000 after acquiring an additional 933,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,530,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,210,997,000 after purchasing an additional 845,015 shares during the last quarter.

About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

