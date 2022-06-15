Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.70

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$59.70 and last traded at C$59.73, with a volume of 219514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$61.17.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.79.

The company has a market cap of C$34.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a quick ratio of 15,084.33.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7899996 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

