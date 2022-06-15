SuperFarm Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000631 BTC on exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $57.78 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009956 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000517 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

