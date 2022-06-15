Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $93.34

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.34 ($1.13) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.07). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.07), with a volume of 810,503 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £232.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a current ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, insider Simon Scott purchased 20,000 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($21,604.56).

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants, as well as open cast mining and Northern Limb projects.

