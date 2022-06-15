T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.17. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2,385,142 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 194.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 113,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

