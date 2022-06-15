Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Head to Head Survey

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Talkspace and Mitesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 4 2 0 2.33 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talkspace currently has a consensus target price of $4.73, indicating a potential upside of 188.62%. Given Talkspace’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Mitesco.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -60.31% -49.10% -40.27% Mitesco -5,118.27% -4,559.69% -153.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Talkspace has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Talkspace and Mitesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million 2.24 -$62.74 million ($1.41) -1.16 Mitesco $120,000.00 231.40 -$7.92 million ($0.06) -2.07

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talkspace. Mitesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talkspace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talkspace beats Mitesco on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talkspace (Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Mitesco (Get Rating)

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under the The Good Clinic name in North East Minneapolis, the United States. It offers wellness coaching, behavioral health care, episodic care, dermatologic services, and supplements. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

