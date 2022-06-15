Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.87

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.
Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (TVFCF)
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.