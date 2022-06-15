Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.87

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVFCF)

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, sports, and movies.

