The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the May 15th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 43,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

NYSE GCV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.35. 23,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,679. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $7.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

