The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.39. 7,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.80. The firm has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.35 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

