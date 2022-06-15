The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 380,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,693,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 217,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,162,686. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

