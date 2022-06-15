Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $794,966.00

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $370,895.64 and approximately $794,966.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

